Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,966 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.53% of ZIX worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 240,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Zix Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $413.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

