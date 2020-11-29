ZMINE Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market cap of $645,368.19 and approximately $547.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00066804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00020909 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

