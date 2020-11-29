ZOM (ZOM) Price Reaches $0.0054

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ZOM has a market capitalization of $247,879.99 and $2,004.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZOM has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

About ZOM

ZOM’s total supply is 52,041,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,734,937 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com.

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

