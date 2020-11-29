ZPER (ZPR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Allbit. ZPER has a market cap of $369,516.37 and $183.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00069227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000834 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020841 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

