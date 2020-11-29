ZrCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187,586.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $187,586.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00298646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00921781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470631 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00165955 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

