ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $159,746.14 and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00675830 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 347.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001558 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 92,842,543,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,842,543,773 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

