ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 19.6% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

