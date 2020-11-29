Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $40.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,340 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,972 shares of company stock worth $4,265,964. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

