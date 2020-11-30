-$0.02 EPS Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings. Aphria also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of APHA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 1,113,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

