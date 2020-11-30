-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CWBR has been the subject of several research reports. WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,974. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.82.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

