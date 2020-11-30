$0.06 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BRP Group also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

BRP traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. 20,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,787. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.91.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.