-$0.10 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Heska posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,315. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

