$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,008. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

