-$0.22 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

SMAR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 13,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

