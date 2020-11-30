$0.32 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

