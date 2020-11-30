$0.47 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. STAG Industrial also reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 83,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 9,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.