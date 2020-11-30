$0.47 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. STAG Industrial also reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 83,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 9,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.