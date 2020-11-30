$0.69 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Xylem reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. 46,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,220. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.