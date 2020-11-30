$0.70 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.59. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 6,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,640. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.