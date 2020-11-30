$0.79 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.93. CONMED reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CONMED stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. 1,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,286. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.40. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

