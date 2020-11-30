$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 2,947,236 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 307.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.68. 356,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

