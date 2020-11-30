$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 6,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,640. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

