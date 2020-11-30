1,111,112 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Acquired by Foresite Capital Management III LLC

Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. Verona Pharma accounts for about 5.2% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned approximately 8.44% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $6,240,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

