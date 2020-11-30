$119.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post $119.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.46 million. Aphria reported sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $509.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $542.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $636.65 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $664.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million.

APHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ APHA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

