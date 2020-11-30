$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.17 million and the highest is $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.60 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $102.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 111,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

