13,500 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000. Adobe comprises 1.6% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 562.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

ADBE traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.68. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

