$137.16 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report sales of $137.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.40 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $379.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.86 million to $379.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $583.06 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $589.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

