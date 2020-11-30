$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.34 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agenus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,096. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $667.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.