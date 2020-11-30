$18.48 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $18.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.42 million and the highest is $18.54 million. eGain posted sales of $18.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $75.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,659 shares of company stock valued at $903,422. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 7,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

