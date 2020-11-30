19,770 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 158,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,703,819 shares of company stock worth $155,892,689. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 125,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,762. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

