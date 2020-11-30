$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $8.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $7.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,057. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

