$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $124.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.98 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.28 million, with estimates ranging from $114.45 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ALTA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 2,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,261. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $520.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

