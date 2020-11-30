3,943 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. 10,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

