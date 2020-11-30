4,046 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

