41,800 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Bought by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Maverix Metals accounts for about 0.3% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.99. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,864. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

