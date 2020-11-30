41,800 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Bought by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Maverix Metals accounts for about 0.3% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

MMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $718.86 million, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

