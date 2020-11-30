$44.34 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post $44.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the lowest is $43.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $39.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $172.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.72 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $169.71 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $178.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CFB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

