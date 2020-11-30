4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of 4imprint Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRFF opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

