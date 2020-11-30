$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 million to $8.00 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,083.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $12.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,067. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

