$539.13 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $539.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.00 million and the lowest is $525.83 million. BrightView reported sales of $570.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 4,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

