$54.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $54.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $224.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.68 million to $225.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $197.94 million, with estimates ranging from $196.38 million to $199.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,469. The stock has a market cap of $429.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

