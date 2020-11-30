5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 112737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market cap of $200.16 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.