600,090 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,000. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.47% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVET stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $27.53. 16,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

