67,373 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Foresite Capital Management II LLC

Foresite Capital Management II LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Novavax accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.93.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.81. 364,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

