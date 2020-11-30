AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.93. 219,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

