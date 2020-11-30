Abcam plc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam’s (NASDAQ:ABCM) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 1st. Abcam had issued 8,945,218 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $156,541,315 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During Abcam’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.03 on Monday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

