Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.15. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 4,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,593. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

