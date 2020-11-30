Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

