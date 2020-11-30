Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Adobe worth $2,045,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Adobe by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.35. 55,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

