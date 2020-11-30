Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

