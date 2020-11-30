Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

NASDAQ:ARPO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,120. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $73.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

